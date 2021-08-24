Uganda: Evidence-Based Benefits of Eating Fish

Fish is among the healthiest foods on the planet. It's loaded with important nutrients, such as protein and vitamin D. Fish is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important for your body and brain.

Here are health benefits of eating fish.

High in important nutrients

The biggest benefit of having fish as part of our weekly menus at home is the nutritional punch it brings to the human body, mind, heart, liver and skin! It is a wonder meal that works all round.

Fresh fish is filled with the essential omega-3 fatty acids that go a long way in adding proteins that keep the human body nutritiously healthy, according to Catherine Twesigye, the head of marketing at fresh fish providers Yalelo Uganda ahead of the 'Prepare, Share and Dine' competition.

The competition aims to give ardent fish lovers a chance to share and showcase the different amazing homemade fish recipes.

Lower risk of heart attack, strokes

Heart attacks and strokes are the two most common causes of premature death in the world .

Fish is considered one of the most heart-healthy foods you can eat.

Unsurprisingly, many large observational studies show that people who eat fish regularly have a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death from heart disease.

In one study in more than 40,000 men in the United States, those who regularly ate one or more servings of fish per week had a 15 per cent lower risk of heart disease .

Researchers believe that fatty types of fish are even more beneficial for heart health due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content.

Contain nutrients crucial during development

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for growth and development.

The omega-3 fat docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is especially important for brain and eye development .

For this reason, it's often recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women eat enough omega-3 fatty acids .

However, some fish are high in mercury, which is linked to brain developmental problems.

Thus, pregnant women should only eat low-mercury fish, such as salmon and no more than 340 grams per week.

They should also avoid raw and uncooked fish because it may contain microorganisms that can harm the foetus.

May boost brain health

Your brain function often declines with aging.

While mild mental decline is normal, serious neurodegenerative ailments like Alzheimer's disease also exist.

Many observational studies show that people who eat more fish have slower rates of mental decline.

Studies also reveal that people who eat fish every week have more gray matter -- your brain's major functional tissue -- in the parts of the brain that regulate emotion and memory.

Prevents depression

Depression is a common mental condition. It's characterised by low mood, sadness, decreased energy, and loss of interest in life and activities.

Although it isn't discussed nearly as much as heart disease or obesity, depression is currently one of the world's biggest health problems.

Studies have found that people who eat fish regularly are much less likely to become depressed.

Numerous controlled trials also reveal that omega-3 fatty acids may fight depression and significantly increase the effectiveness of antidepressant medications.

Fish and omega-3 fatty acids may also aid other mental conditions, such as bipolar disorder.