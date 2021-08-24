Uganda: What Happened to the National Peace Policy?

opinion

Why do we veer away from the democratic agenda we advance, or promises that most times plunge the country into turmoil?

Absolute peace has remained elusive contrary to the expectations envisioned in a continent blessed with stability, peace and development. The National Peace Policy is supposed to be part of the infrastructure for peace to act as mechanism for addressing conflicts in Uganda.

Core areas of interest is to deepen democratic governance and Rule of Law, rehabilitate and regenerate war ravaged regions, promote regional balance in development, remove the military from politics, diversify Uganda's economy from agriculture and natural resource dependency, and promote diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

Others are develop military and defence capability to wither national security threats, strengthen government relations with the Opposition parties, promote the conduct of free and fair elections, establish a transparent and accountable oil and gas governance legal and policy regime, decisively fight corruption in public service, promote civil-military relations, promote national reconciliation, and establish a national peace and security institute.

What is the department of pacification and development in the OPM doing to ensure that there are some headway with the draft peace policy?

With a patriotic, economically strong/empowered and informed citizenry, can most armed and political groups simply exploit the democracy agenda to advance their selfish enterprises that trap the country in a vicious cycle of civil wars and instability?

If you are trying to build for the future, and you want to be a great king, you must make your foundations strong. If you are to offer justice, allow liberty.

The 2021 theme for the International Day of Peace observed annually on September 21 is "Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world". How far can the peace policy go in restoring societal values and sanity in Uganda? Smooth peaceful co-existence in communities!

We have more than enough issues and ideas that will form a basis for the formulation of the National Peace Policy for Uganda. I, therefore, highlight a few key considerations for a smooth transition towards what the peace policy aspires for.

One, a free press and a vibrant civil society generally are the tenets of a true democratic society.

Two, elections produce some democratisation although the question that can be asked is how much? Electoral reforms will go a long way in ensuring trustworthy Ugandans rather than privilege seekers hold office.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three, government needs to address the structural and socio-economic issues underlying the discontent and make provisions for the implementation of the basic income grant as a matter of urgency.

Four, vetting of institutions necessary with the aim of excluding individuals with integrity deficits so as to build trustworthiness, re-establish civic trust and re-legitimise public institutions. This is premised on the fact that some of the incompetence's are legendary, and deserve at least going on administrative leave, not promotions or retentions. We need to learn how to manage the citizen's expectations..

Five, ensure a systematic and open regional balance process is in place. How will the communities with none ministers develop? How or should we entertain influence peddling by the selected few at the expense of national interest?

With the costly lessons learnt from Uganda's history painted with bloody conflict legacies, the government should fast track the peace policy.

Mr Joel Innocent Odokonyero is a TJ practitioner, ethnographer and researcher.