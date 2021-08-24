Rwanda: Former APR Defender Ange Mutsinzi Joins Portugal Side

APR FC defender Ange Mutsinzi has signed for Portuguese second division side Clube Desportivo Trofense.

According to a statement from Clube Desportivo Trofense, Mutsinzi signed a two-year deal.

The center-back guided APR to two league titles in the last two seasons.

Previously, the 23-year-old featured for AS Muhanga and Rayon Sports. He has also been a regular fixture in the national side since 2018.

During his three years with Rayon Sports, he helped the club to clinch two league titles - for 2016-17 and the recent 2018-19 seasons - and most memorably, he helped them to reach the round of last eight in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup and played quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup - all with Rayon Sports.

