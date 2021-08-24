Rwanda: Former APR Defender Ange Mutsinzi Joins Portugal Side

24 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR FC defender Ange Mutsinzi has signed for Portuguese second division side Clube Desportivo Trofense.

According to a statement from Clube Desportivo Trofense, Mutsinzi signed a two-year deal.

The center-back guided APR to two league titles in the last two seasons.

Previously, the 23-year-old featured for AS Muhanga and Rayon Sports. He has also been a regular fixture in the national side since 2018.

During his three years with Rayon Sports, he helped the club to clinch two league titles - for 2016-17 and the recent 2018-19 seasons - and most memorably, he helped them to reach the round of last eight in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup and played quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup - all with Rayon Sports.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X