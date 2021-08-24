Nigeria: 2 Military Officers Killed, One Abducted As Bandits Attack NDA Kaduna

Kaduna — Bandits have in the early hours of Tuesday ,attacked the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy( NDA) Kaduna.

Two officers were killed during the attack while another was abducted.

A source told journalists that the bandits who were disguised in military uniform ,came to the NDA in a vehicle and headed to the officers quarters.

The bandits were said to have shot sporadically, causing fear and confusion in the Academy which is located not very far from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka.

Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, the Academy Public Relations Officer,said in a statement that "the security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted."

"The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel."

"The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued."

Vanguard News Nigeria