Mozambique: Covid-19 - 15 More Deaths and 261 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported 261 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and a further 15 deaths.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victims were eight men or boys and seven women or girls. 14 were Mozambican citizens and one was a foreigner (the Ministry did not reveal his or her nationality). Their ages ranged from 23 to 68. 41 were children under the age of 15, and 14 were over 65 years old. For six cases, no age information was available.

Six of the deaths occurred in Maputo, three in Matola, two in Zambezia, two in Nampula, one in Sofala and one in Inhambane. The total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique now stands at 1,800

70 of the cases diagnosed on Sunday (26.8 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also 52 cases from Inhambane, 41 from Nampula, 29 from Gaza, 27 from Niassa, 14 from Maputo province, 12 from Cabo Delgado, 10 from Zambezia, five from Sofala, one from Manica, and none at all from Tete.

Over the previous two days, a majority of the new cases had come from the four provinces north of the Zambezi, but on Sunday the statistics reverted to the more usual pattern of dominance by Maputo.

Since the start of the pandemic, 827,421 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,751 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,490 of the tests yielded negative results, while 261 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 142,784.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Sunday was 14.9 per cent, slightly lower than Saturday's rate of 15.9 per cent. The rates for the previous few days were 16.1 per cent on Friday, 19.3 per cent on Thursday, and 17.3 per cent on Wednesday.

The province with the highest positivity rate was Manica, with 33.3 per cent - but that was on a very small sample. Only three tests were reported from Manica on Sunday, one of which was positive.

The provinces with the largest rates, where there were a significant number of tests, were Gaza (21.5 per cent), Nampula (20.9 per cent), Niassa (18.5 per cent) and Zambezia (also 18.5 per cent). The lowest positivity rates were reported from Tete, where there were no positive cases at all, and Sofala (7.8 per cent).

The Ministry also reported that, over the same 24 hour period, 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (six in Maputo, three in Niassa, three in Nampula and two in Manica), while 16 new patients were admitted (seven in Maputo, three in Zambezia, two in Matola, two in Manica, one in Niassa and one in Gaza).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 220 on Saturday to 207 on Sunday. 132 of these patients (63.8 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 14 patients in Matola, 12 in Zambezia, 11 in Niassa, 11 in Nampula, seven in Inhambane, five each in Gaza, Tete and Manica, three in Sofala and two in Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry also reported that on Sunday 1,360 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (415 in Niassa, 403 in Maputo province, 249 in Manica, 208 in Zambezia, 51 in Maputo city and 34 in Cabo Delgado). This brings the total number of recoveries to 126,041, or 88.3 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 16,503 on Saturday to 14,939 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 5,083 (34 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 4,978; Nampula 1,170; Inhambane, 1,153; Niassa, 730; Zambezia, 684; Gaza, 592; Cabo Delgado, 342; Manica, 118; Tete, 45; and Sofala, 44.