Mozambique: For Second Day, More Covid-19 Cases in North, Than in South

Maputo — On Saturday, for the second consecutive day, more new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease were reported from the north of the country than from the centre and south.

According to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Health, 510 Covid-19 cases were reported that day, and 59.2 per cent of them came from the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 125 from Nampula, 93 from Niassa, and 42 each from Cabo Delgado and Zambezia.

The seven provinces south of the Zambezi contributed 208 cases, or 40.8 per cent. There were 93 cases from Gaza, 44 from Maputo city, 35 from Inhambane, 19 from Maputo province, 13 from Manica, three from Sofala and only one from Tete.

Since the start of the pandemic, 825,490 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,209 of them in the previous 24 hours. 2,699 of the tests yielded negative results while 510 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the new cases identified on Saturday. 290 were women or girls and 220 were men or boys. 65 were children under the age of 15 and 21 were over 65 years old. In 17 cases, no age information was available.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Saturday was 15.9 per cent. This is the lowest rate since 28 June, when a rate of 14 per cent was reported. Throughout July, positivity rates of well over 30 per cent were reported, but the rate has now fallen to below 20 per cent - it was 16.1 per cent on Friday, 19.3 per cent on Thursday, and 17.3 per cent on Wednesday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Saturday were Zambezia (26.6 per cent), Nampula (24.5 per cent), Niassa (22.5 per cent), and Gaza (20.5 per cent). The lowest rates were from the central provinces of Tete (1.5 per cent), and Manica and Sofala (each with 6.1 per cent). Thus the provinces that should cause the most concern are now all north of the Zambezi, while the pandemic appears to be ebbing in the centre and south.

The Ministry also reported that, over the same 24 hour period, 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (ten in Maputo, and one each in Matola, Gaza, Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Tete), while 22 new cases were admitted (nine in Maputo, four in Niassa, four in Nampula two in Manica, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Tete and Matola).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 215 on Friday to 220 on Saturday. 137 of these patients (62.4 per cent) were in Maputo, while 16 were in Nampula, 15 in Matola, 13 in Niassa, 11 in Zambezia, eight in Inhambane, five in Tete, five in Manica, four in Sofala, four in Gaza, and two in Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry also reported a further two Covid-19 deaths, the lowest daily death toll so far this month. One of the victims was a man and the second a woman, both Mozambican citizens and aged 20 and 33. One died in Maputo and one in Tete. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 1,785.

On Saturday, a further 1,331 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 - 959 in Maputo city, 162 in Inhambane, 161 in Nampula and 49 in Zambezia. The total number of recoveries now stands at 124,681, or 87.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

With the number of recoveries more than two and a half times greater than the number of new cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 16,876 on Friday to 16,503 on Saturday. In terms of active cases, Maputo province has now overtaken Maputo city. The geographical distribution was as follows: Maputo province, 5,370 (35.3 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 5,070; Nampula, 1,131; Niassa, 1,118; Inhambane, 1,102; Zambezia, 884; Gaza, 563; Manica, 366; Cabo Delgado, 364; Tete, 45; and Sofala, 40.