Egypt: Dutch Amb. Lauds Deeply-Rooted Ties With Egypt

Dutch Ambassador to Egypt Han-Maurits Schaapveld lauded time-honored ties between his country and Egypt that culminated in the establishment of several development projects in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, industry, health, housing, electricity, education and local development and utilities.

This came at a meeting on Tuesday with International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat to discuss economic cooperation and development projects between the two countries.

The meeting falls within the framework of the periodic meetings held by Mashat with Egypt's multilateral and bilateral development partners to discuss joint cooperation and means of pushing forward the implementation of Egypt Vision 2030.

The two sides also discussed the international cooperation and development finance between the two countries, which contribute to strengthening joint action frameworks to achieve sustainable development.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of women empowerment, family planning and combating illegal immigration.

The meeting also took up the partnership between the embassy of the Netherlands, ALEXBANK, as one of Egypt's leading private sector banks, and the International Cooperation Ministry in the "Orange Corners Cairo" incubation program.

This Dutch initiative provides young entrepreneurs with training, networks and facilities to start and grow their businesses.

Two incubation programs will be launched one in Cairo and one in the Upper Egyptian governorate of Assiut.

Each one will provide recurring 6-month training cycles for 15 entrepreneurs at a time.

The entrepreneurial training will give special attention to self-starters in the fields of agriculture and the creative sector, and will ensure a minimum of 50% participation of female entrepreneurs.