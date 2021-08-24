Egypt: Manpower Min. Meets With Head of Egyptian Community in France

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan conferred on Tuesday with Head of the Egyptian community in Paris Saleh Farhoud on means of boosting cooperation to follow up on conditions of Egyptian workers in France and outline a new mechanism to provide them with social care.

In a statement released on Tuesday following the meeting, Saafan called for involving Egyptian workers abroad in reforming the boards of the Egyptian communities through holding elections in order to shoulder their responsibilities and defend the workers' rights.

He pressed the need for standing against fake unions, which claim to defend workers rights and name representable figures to protect the members of the Egyptian community in any country.

Meanwhile, Farhoud praised the role of the Manpower Ministry in taking care of the rights of the Egyptian nationals, restoring their rights and solving their problems in cooperation with the Egyptian embassies and consulates abroad.

He called on the ministry to beef up its contacts with the members of the Egyptian communities abroad to get briefed on their conditions and set up a database for them.

The minister presented a souvenir to the head of the Egyptian community to cherish the Egyptian industry and appreciate the efforts and work of the Egyptian nationals in France and other world countries.

MENA