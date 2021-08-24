Sudan: Journalist Beaten Senseless in Khartoum Attack

Khartoum — Sudanese Journalist Ali El Dali is in hospital after being beaten senseless, allegedly by military personnel in uniform, after an incident in Khartoum on Monday evening. The beating only ended when colleagues of El Dali rallied around him.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the attack 'by men wearing military uniforms', occurred near to the French Cultural Centre in Ali Dinar Street, and included a number of people.

In a statement, the Sudanese Journalists Network condemned the attack in the strongest terms, and called on the journalistic community across the spectrum "to take a strong stand against bullying, which is reminiscent of the practices of Al-Bashir's military gangs".

The network also declared its full solidarity with their colleague, and praised the solid stand of the journalists who rallied to assist El Dali.

The network demanded that the military immediately launch an investigation to bring the attackers to justice.

In the past, Ali El Dali, who contributes to El Jareeda, was frequently harassed and detained by the organs of the Al Bashir dictatorship.