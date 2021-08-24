South Africa: Mozambique's Ex-Finance Minister Manuel Chang to Be Extradited Back Home Not Us, Pretoria Decides

21 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Washington is 'disappointed' by Pretoria's apparent turnaround.

South Africa is expected to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang to Mozambique and not to the US, having accepted assurances from Maputo that he will eventually stand trial for allegedly taking bribes in a U$2 billion "hidden debts" scandal in 2013.

The decision has "disappointed" the US government because it US investors had lost millions in the scam and it believes the US would be the best place for Chang to face a proper trial.

The apparent decision by Pretoria to send him home instead emerges as the long-delayed trial of 19 others implicated in the 2013 alleged loan scam is due to start in a Maputo court on Monday. Chang was not originally among the defendants or apparently on the list of 70 witnesses, but it is possible he might now be added.

Chang faces charges of fraud and corruption for allegedly receiving millions of dollars in bribes to sign off on about $2.2 billion in loans from Credit Suisse and the Russian VTB bank to Mozambique government agencies to buy fishing trawlers and military patrol vessels in 2013 and 2014.

Pretoria arrested Chang in December 2018 in transit through...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

