Mozambique: Mozambican Anti-Corruption Watchdogs Aim to Block Former Finance Minister Manuel Chang's Extradition

24 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Anrti-corruption watchdog authorities believe he will escape justice in Mozambique and should be sent to face trial in the US instead.

Mozambican anti-corruption watchdogs are scrambling to try to stop South Africa from extraditing former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang to Mozambique to face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

They believe he will escape justice in Mozambique and should be sent to face trial in the US instead.

Chang has been held in a South African jail since 29 December 2018 while the South African government decided whether to extradite him to Mozambique or to the US to stand trial for receiving millions of dollars of bribes in a $2.2-billion loan scam in 2013 and 2014.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola finally confirmed on Monday that he had decided to send Chang home to Mozambique and not to the US. Lamola himself had in 2019 persuaded the Johannesburg High Court to overturn his predecessor Michael Masutha's decision to extradite Chang to Mozambique.

But on Monday Lamola said circumstances had changed since then. In 2019 Chang still enjoyed immunity from prosecution as a member of Parliament and the Mozambique authorities had not yet indicted him in the corruption case.

"The court...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X