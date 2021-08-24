Mozambique: EDM Hopes to Restore Cabo Delgado Power in 45 Days

Maputo — The publicly owned Mozambican electricity company, EDM, has pledged to restore power to all districts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado within 45 days.

Speaking on Thursday, at the end of a working visit to the central province of Manica, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Max Tonela, said that EDM has surveyed the transmission lines that were destroyed by the ISIS terrorists.

The jihadists comprehensively wrecked the sub-station at Awasse, in Mocimboa da Praia district, which provided power to the entire north of Cabo Delgado. The key transmission lines that must be repaired are from Awasse to Macomia, to Mueda and to Mocimbia da Praia town.

Cited in Friday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", Tonela said "the terrorists destroyed many infrastructures, notably schools, hospitals, courtrooms, electricity transmission lines, and water supply units. We are developing a plan to restore normality.

Preliminary data indicate that ISIS destroyed about 313 kilometres of medium and low voltage power lines, causing enormous losses to EDM.

Nonetheless, electrification is continuing in Cabo Delgado, with 3,852 new connections made between January and the first week of April (out of a target of 11,500 connections planned for the first six months of the year.