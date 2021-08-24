Nigeria: NDA Confirms Attack By Bandits

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has confirmed the attack on the institution by bandits, saying its security architecture was compromised.

A statement on Tuesday in Kaduna by the Public Relations Officer of the Academy, Maj. Bashir Jajira said two officers were killed while one was abducted.

Jajira said the Academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state had commenced a manhunt for gunmen with a view to tracking them to rescue the abducted officer.

The statement titled "Security breach of Nigerian Defence Academy architecture" reads: The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

"During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

"The Academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

"The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued."