Nigeria: Funeral Rites for Late Pa Abiodun to Hold Sept 6

The family of Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, has announced the funeral rites of their patriarch, Pa Adesanya Abiodun, who passed away on August 2, 2021, at the age of 89.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the son of the deceased, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the bereaved family said the obsequies for their father would hold from September 6 to 9, 2021, adding that all activities will be held in Iperu-Remo.

It added that the family would, however, continue to personally receive condolence visits at their late father's house in Iperu on weekends. "Tributes and condolence messages could also be sent to email: ForPAEmmanuelAbiodun@yahoo.com or the online memorial in his honour at: https://www.forevermissed.com/emmanuel-adesanya-abiodun/about," it stated.

According to the governor in the statement, "I write on behalf of the Emmanuel Abiodun family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State to notify you of the transition to glory of our father and patriarch of our family, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, on August 2, 2021, at the age of 89.

"We are immensely grateful to God that our patriarch was survived by our matriarch, his wife of over 65 years, Mrs. Victoria Abiodun; children, many grandchildren, and siblings. Our beloved father was a renowned educationist who trained and mentored generations of students who are now accomplished individuals in different spheres of life.

"The sobriquet of 'Baba Teacher' was a testimonial to his dedication and passion for education and the teaching profession. As a family, we will miss his doting care, wise counsel, and companionship. "

He noted that indeed, his father lived for his family, "and we will sorely miss him. However, we are comforted by the outpouring of love, emotions, soothing words, prayers, calls, and condolence visits from all walks of life since his demise.

"The obsequies will hold from September 6 to 9th 2021. All activities will be held in Iperu-Remo. You are kindly requested to save the dates as we conclude the funeral arrangements. In the meantime, we request you to continue to remember the family in your prayers."