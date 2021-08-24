Nigeria: 50 Leaders for AIG Public Leaders Programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Institute, a subsidiary of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, yesterday announced the selection of 50 high-potential men and women working in the Nigerian public service to participate in the inaugural AIG Public Leaders Programme, offered by the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme is a unique executive training programme designed to equip future public sector leaders with the skills and knowledge they need to run their organisations effectively. Amongst other skills, they will learn how to lead effectively in a complex operating environment, foster collaboration within and across agencies and spearhead innovation throughout government.

Chairman and Founder of the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said: "We are very pleased to partner with the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford to offer world-class public leader's executive education here in Nigeria. At the Aig-

Imoukhuede Institute, we believe that leadership lies at the heart of broader public sector transformation and so we are focused on building the capacity of the next generation of public sector leaders and equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to lead their ministries, departments, and agencies effectively."

Commenting, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, Professor Ngaire Woods, said: "We are delighted to be extending our partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation by bringing our Public Leaders Programme to Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the Blavatnik School, we design our executive programmes so that participants learn from world-renowned scholars, outstanding practitioners, and one another. We also take into account the current context for public sector leadership - in 2021, this means renewing public leadership for the post-pandemic world."

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, commended the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for investing in the upskilling of public sector leaders.

"The public sector is a key driver of a nation's economic development, and by offering this world-class executive education programme to public servants, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has shown a commendable commitment to the development of the nation. I congratulate all programme participants and urge them to take advantage of this unique opportunity to gain

new knowledge that will help them be effective in their roles," she said.

The successful candidates, who were selected through a rigorous and competitive process,

will all receive academic scholarships worth 11,500 GBP from the Aigboje Aig-

Imoukhuede Foundation to enable them to participate in the programme.