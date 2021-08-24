Nigeria: Fire Razes Shops, Destroys Goods in Rivers

Traders in Rumuagholu Town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State were thrown into sorrow yesterday as fire outbreak razed their shops to ashes.

A source told THISDAY that the fire, which started around 2 a.m., destroyed 10 lockup shops with property worth millions of naira in them.

It was gathered that the fire incident was as a result of electrical fault in one of the shops.

The source narrated further that the fire started when the electricity company restored power day of the incident.

A victim of the fire, who gave his name as Sunday, said: "The fire started immediately power was restored. So it is believed that it was as a result of electrical fault in one of the shops.

"The fire stated midnight so there was no way to get through to the shop by the owners to remove their items.