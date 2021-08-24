Rwanda: Where to Get Your First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine in Kigali

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has published a list of all sites in Kigali where anyone aged 18 and above can get their first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

On Monday, August 23, The Ministry of Health started the third phase of Covid vaccination campaign that targets 90 per cent of Kigali's adult population within two weeks.

Across the three districts of Kigali, there are 47 sites available for first dose vaccination.

In Kicukiro District there are 14 sites from all sectors; Kabeza-Kasanga site for Gahanga; GS Gatenga 1 and Nyarurama for Gatenga; Giporoso 1 and Busanza cell in Kanombe; ADEPR for Gako Centre and Rusheshe cell for Masaka; Marembo 2 (Ku bashoferi) and Ahabeza (Expo ground) for Gikondo; Jean-Bosco Parish's hall in Niboye Sector; Nonko cell for Nyarugunga; Association Mwana Ukundwa for Kigarama; Tequilla for Kagarama; Gasharu cell for Kicukiro sector.

In Gasabo District there are 22 sites namely; Birembo for Bumbogo; GS Gikomero for Gikomero; GS Kabuye and GS Jabana for Jabana; Nyaburira, Nkusi, Agatego and Buhiza cell for Jali Sector; ADEPR Kanserege for Kacyiru; ULK Stadium, Cancer House, ADEPR Batsinda for Kinyinya; ADEPR Bwiza and Ndera sector for Ndera;

Others are Gasanze market for Nduba; Petit Stade Remera for Remera and Kimironko Sector; Maison des Jeunes Kabuga for Rusororo; Urwagasabo Stadium for Rutunga; St Dominique Church for Gatsata; Kimihurura Sector for those for Kimihurura; ULK stadium for Gisozi.

In Nyarugenge District there are 10 sites for all sectors namely: Koromboka Rafuresheri for Muhima; Nzove HP for Kanyinya; Karama HP for Kigali; Centre Culturel Islamique (Umusigiti wo kwa Kadafi) for Nyakabanda; Assemblées de Dieu Mumena for Nyamirabmo; Rafiki Club for Nyarugenge; ADEPR Kabungo for Mageragere; Maison des Jeunes for Kimisagara; EP Gitega for Gitega; Rafiki Club for Rwezamenyo.

Any adult can visit one of the above sites in their respective sector presenting their official document to get the first dose of vaccine.