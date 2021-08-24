Kenya: It's Sh10,000 Fine for Spitting on City Footpaths

You will be now charged Sh10,000 or face six months behind bars for blowing your nose without a handkerchief or tissue paper, or spitting on a footpath in Nairobi.

Further, residing or sleeping in a kitchen or room where food is prepared or stored for sale will attract a fine not exceeding Sh50,000, a six-month prison term or both.

The new regulations come after acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu signed into law the Nairobi City County Public Nuisance Bill, 2020.

The new Act has introduced a raft of rules and regulations aimed at keeping the capital city clean.

Among other new regulations are those barring urinating in undesignated spaces, knowingly living wholly or partly on the earnings of prostitution, discharging dirty water into streets or water channels, discharging oils into roads or water channels, and obstruction of roads or streets.

The law further prohibits riding motorcycles or driving on footpaths, playing loud music and hawking and smoking in undesignated places.

Hawking, selling, distributing or advertising any article or event on any public road or street shouting or using any bell, gong, loudspeaker or other noisy instrument or driving any vehicle for the purpose of exhibiting advertisements without statutory authority will also attract punishment.

Being caught offside

This is similar to playing any game in such a manner as to cause damage to property or cause injury to any person.

The Bill, passed by the county assembly last year September, was sponsored by Riruta MCA James Kiriba.

Leaving a dog, one is in charge of, to foul a public road or street; washes, repairs or dismantles any vehicle except in the case of an emergency; in the central business district of the county allows any animal in such street as well as smokes cigarettes in public places and touts for passengers will henceforth be considered public nuisance.

"Any person who commits an offence under this section is liable, upon conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to a fine of not more than Sh10,000 or both," reads in part the bill.

Keeping within the city county any animal or poultry which is a nuisance to the residents in the neighbourhood will render an individual guilty of an offence.

Public place means any square, building, park, recreational ground or open space which is vested in the Nairobi County government, the public has the right to use or is shown as a public place on the general plan of the county.

Ms Kananu called upon Nairobi residents to familiarise themselves with the new law to avoid being caught offside.