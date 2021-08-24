Kenya: 50 Magistrates to Be Hired Starting Next Month - CJ Koome

Nairobi — Fifty more magistrates will be recruited into the Judiciary beginning September, Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced.

Koome says efforts will also be made to bridge the gap created in the High Court by the recent elevation of 10 judges to the Court of Appeal.

"We need a multi-door approach like the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution and Court Annexed Mediation to offload cases from the courts," she told principal and presiding judges from the High Court in Nairobi on Monday during a meeting discuss ways to address case backlog.

She said more than 5,000 cases had been resolved through mediation with a success rate of 60 per cent, injecting Sh14bn back into the Kenyan economy.

The CJ said all cases in the courts should be active and consistently managed before a judge or the deputy registrar.

To support conclusion of criminal cases, the Chief Justice indicated that she would engage other stakeholders at the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) to encourage use of plea bargaining.

"We will also unveil Practice Directions developed by the Criminal and other Divisions of the High Court to support case management and docket organisation," said the CJ.

The Chief Justice has been rooting for the adoption of a no-adjournment policy in the courts as part of her strategy to clear the perennial backlog of cases.

She has previously stated that she wants all cases resolved within three years of filing, and within a year at the appellate stage.

During the meeting, the Principal Judge of the High Court, Justice Lydia Achode, told the Chief Justice that various divisions of the High Court have been clearing case backlog through comprehensive case audits.

"The Commercial and Tax Division which had 7,497 cases as at June 30, 2020 has managed to clear 3,744 cases," Justice Achode told the CJ. Over the same period, 2,315 new cases were filed, leading to a caseload of 6,038 as at June 30 this year.

"The division has also adopted use of the Judiciary Transcription System where court proceedings are recorded and transcribed real-time," she added.

In the Family Division, 1,556 cases were resolved out of 4,519, with an additional 2,621 new cases filed.

In the Civil Division, 1,869 cases were finalised over the same period out of 6,867, with an extra 1,979 new cases lodged.

In the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, there were 190 cases pending as at June 30, 2020 with 75 cases resolved by June this year. Over the same period, 62 new cases were filed.

In the Judicial Review Division, 276 cases out of 1,153 cases were resolved, with another 342 cases filed over the same period.

In the Criminal Division 397 cases were resolved out of 1,628, with another 918 cases filed.

In the Constitutional Division 1,016 cases were pending, with an additional 454 cases filed and 407 finalised over a similar period.

Apart from the audits, the courts have adopted use of IT, updating the case tracking system, using service weeks, Rapid Result Initiatives and Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms to finalise pending cases.

The courts have however faced a low number of judges, shortage of staff and lack of adequate court rooms to effectively handle cases.