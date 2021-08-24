Kenyans Believe in Global Collaboration to Address Humanity's Issues - Survey

Nairobi — A majority of Kenyans at 98 percent believe nations must work together to combat global challenges, a new survey commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai shows.

The 2021 survey of more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, it followed a similar study carried out in 2019, before the pandemic.

Greater unity, collaboration, and knowledge exchange was reflected throughout the study with three-quarters saying they believe greater cooperation between individuals and communities can help shape a more prosperous future. Four in five said greater knowledge sharing is imperative to shaping a better tomorrow.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future, so we can better focus our priorities. Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas.

"In less than two months, when Expo 2020 opens its doors, we look forward to welcoming millions of visitors from across the globe, and harnessing the kind of diversity this study reflects, as we join together to build a new world, with a brighter future for both people and the planet."

Kenyans are the most optimistic in the world about prospects of clean energy (66 percent -- versus the 42 percent global response) and mankind's ability to combat climate change (51 percent -- versus the 32 percent global average).

These findings reflect the country's significant recent investments in renewable energies, with Kenya currently generating 86 percent of its electricity from wind, geothermal and hydro sources.

Looking ahead at the likelihood of a more sustainable and urban future, 64 percent believe Kenya will have an infrastructure to support green travel such as charging stations and electric vehicles (EVs) in the next decade, while 70 percent predict a majority of the urban population will live in sustainable smart cities. The shift to greater urban living is further reflected by 90 percent of respondents saying they are likely to live in an urban centre moving forward.

Dr. Wilfred Marube, Commissioner General of Kenya at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Kenya is committed to 100 percent green energy and, as this survey demonstrates, the whole country is behind us. Technological and financial innovations have brought renewables into the mainstream, and this transformation is leading to energy savings, reduced carbon emissions, greater energy diversification and job creation. Kenya will be leveraging on the Expo to showcase unique, vibrant and transformative innovative opportunities that rejuvenate the capacity of our productive sectors to spur growth of our economy. "

"At the Kenya Pavilion at Expo 2020, visitors will feel the energy of Kenya; this energy is clean, green, and full of positivity and potential. Tapping into opportunities through cutting-edge technology, our pavilion reflects our nation's mission to create a cleaner world, and we are excited to share this with the people and countries coming together at Expo 2020 Dubai, working together to make our future brighter.

The survey delves into a range of subjects, also including health and wellness, sustainable travel, efficient food supply chains and the development of both urban and rural communities, all of which will be focuses of Expo 2020's programming.

Under Expo 2020's Programme for People and Planet, participating countries, organizations, partners and visitors will collaborate to discuss future-proofing solutions to the world's biggest challenges.

One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, inviting visitors from around the world to join the making of a new world, experiencing a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress, and culture.