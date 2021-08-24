Mozambique: Attorneys Must Fight Terrorism and Environmental Crimes

Maputo — Mozambican Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili on Friday called on 30 newly appointed district attorneys to show commitment in the fight against terrorism and against environmental crimes.

She was speaking at a ceremony in Maputo where the 30 prosecutors were sworn in as district attorneys in Niassa, Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, Manica, Sofala and Inhambane provinces.

"Success in our fight against organized crime, including terrorism, depends on changing the paradigm for our intervention", Buchili said. "We must be bolder in investigating the various forms of crime that occur in urban and rural communities".

The new district attorneys, she added, would face challenges in protecting the environment, including illegal artisanal mining, poaching and the logging of protected species of tree. "We cannot carry on allowing the devastation of our forestry, mineral and marine resources, giving society the impression that the offenders enjoy impunity", she declared.

She called for a stronger defence of collective interests, "because only in this way will we be able to contribute to the sustainable development of our country".

The new attorneys were being stationed in the districts, she said, at a time when Mozambique faces challenges such as terrorism, drug trafficking, people trafficking and illegal immigration. "A further aspect that deserves our attention, as the body that controls legality, is the protection of the human rights of the victims of terrorism, of human trafficking and of other crimes", she said. "We must coordinate with the various stakeholders in society linked to the protection of these rights".

She called on the new district attorneys to show a commitment to hard work, and to be guided by the principles of humility, transparency, discipline and a spirit of mission.

With the newly appointed staff, Buchili's office now has 523 attorneys.