Kenya: Clan Elders Dump Fafi MP for Woman Rep in 2022 Polls

Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman has suffered a blow after clan elders endorsed Garissa Woman Representative Anab Gure to contest the seat in 2022.

It had been public knowledge for months that Ms Gure was interested in the MP's seat.

"Today, I have been unanimously endorsed by the Harun family to contest for the Fafi parliamentary seat in the forthcoming General Election," she said on Monday.

Clans play a major role in Garissa politics, and an endorsement by elders is significant.

Fafi comprises six sub-clans - Rer Harun, Rer Muse, Rer Mahat, Rer Kassim, Rer Gulled and Yahye.

Rer Harun falls under the umbrella of the Awdhaq clan, which forms a major part of the Ogaden community.

The Awdhaq and Abdallah clans have dominated Garissa politics for years.

"My track record spoke for itself and the indelible footprints that we left in the last four years have yielded fruits finally. We shall continue engaging with residents for a better county," Ms Gure said.

The endorsement ceremony was attended by hundreds of people, including women and the youth.

The clan elders, led by Muhumed Ali Adan, said it was time to end the mindset that only men can lead Garissa people.

"We have seen her track record as the woman representative. We believe if given a top position she will deliver change to our constituency," he said.

Mr Adan's sentiments were backed by other Rer Harun elders present, including Adow Sethow, Ismail Farah, Issa Abdi Adan and Sheikh Muhumed Karasow.

If she runs and is elected, Ms Gure will be the second female MP in Garissa after Sophia Abdi, the current Ijara MP.

"Ms Sophia is my role model. She even supported me to go for the top seat. We women can do it too if given the opportunity," Ms Gure said.

Besides Mr Osman, who plans to defend his seat on a Kanu ticket, the others who want the Fafi seat are Salah Yakub and Ibrahim Ali.

Mr Yakub was a County Executive Committee member in former Garissa governor Nathif Jama's administration.

Ms Gure said she will contest the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.