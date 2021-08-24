South Africa: Democratic Alliance Announces Mayoral Candidates for Five Metros

analysis

The Democratic Alliance on 23 August announced two serving mayors and three of its senior members to contest the local government elections as the party's candidates for leading five of the country's metros.

Describing the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidates as "firstly great South Africans", leader John Steenhuisen on Monday 23 August said that he did not need to "redeploy corrupt and compromise people".

The party announced its list of mayoral candidates for five of the country's cities and metros. They are:

Refiloe Nt'sekhe for Ekurhuleni;

The current mayor of the Tshwane metro, Randall Williams for re-election;

Dr Mpho Phalatse for the City of Johannesburg;

Geordin Hill-Lewis for the City of Cape Town; and

The current mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Nqaba Bhanga for re-election.

Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral Candidates for upcoming local government elections, Randall Williams (left) and Refiloe Ntsekhe (right), with DA leader John Steenhuisen (middle). (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Williams, who became mayor of Tshwane in November 2020 after the city was contentiously placed under administration by the Gauteng Provincial Government, said when he took over service delivery in Tshwane had effectively collapsed. He said he had given a commitment to stabilise the metro's financial health and restore basic...