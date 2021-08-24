South Africa: Family's Interminable Fight for Justice for Dr Hoosen Haffajee Overshadowed By Protracted NPA Investigations

analysis

The reopened inquest into the death in police custody of Dr Hoosen Haffejee in 1977 enters its second week in the Pietermaritzburg high court. It is long overdue but his surviving family members still need answers.

Some dinner times are especially tough for 76-year-old Sarah Lall. As she settles in her dining room chair her thoughts inevitably drift to her youngest brother who was killed 44 years ago; the brother who bought the dining room set for the family with his first paycheque -- the same furniture she still uses today.

Last week, Lall sat through the first days of the reopened inquest into her brother, Hoosen Mia Haffejee's, death in police custody in 1977. She took the stand for the first time last week at the age of 76 in Judge Zaba Nkosi's courtroom in the Pietermaritzburg high court and also visited for the first time the prison cell where he was found hanged.

"It has been painful to relive this but I have to carry on because I feel in my heart that I owe it to my parents and my brother Yusuf who fought for justice for Hoosen and didn't live to see this day," she says,...