South Africa: Law and Austerity - Constitutional Court Hears Unions' Appeal On Public Sector Wage Agreement

opinion

The Alternative Information and Development Centre fears that if the Labour Appeal Court judgment is left as it is, it will be open for the courts to take sides in the economic policy debate on any issue. We also believe that fiscal policy issues are crucially not about affordability in general, as the pundits always have it, but about contentious choices between what to afford and which groups and classes in society should be able to afford what.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court considered an appeal over whether the government can renege on the three-year wage agreement it signed with public sector unions in 2018. In a judgment handed down in December 2020, the Labour Appeal Court (LAC) held that the government could.

The Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC) had applied to be a Friend of the Court in the unions' appeal against this decision. However, this was dismissed by the Constitutional Court in a very short decision.

The reason AIDC applied to be a Friend of the Court is that the Labour Appeal Court's decision favoured one kind of economic policy. AIDC's submission labelled the harsh austerity policy of the Treasury, the government and the LAC's decision as...