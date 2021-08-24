South Africa: Mchunu to Assess State of Water Projects

23 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will visit the Free State and Northern Cape to assess the state of projects undertaken by the department in the provinces.

The Minister will also hold meetings with the Premiers of the two provinces to understand the water and sanitation service delivery needs on the ground, and the challenges currently experienced.

"As entities under the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Ministry will also be meeting with members of the Bloem Water Board and Sedibeng Water Board. The visit will also comprise meetings with some Water Services Authorities and Water User Associations in the Free State," the department said in a statement.

Mchunu will be accompanied by Deputy Ministers Dikeledi Magadzi and David Mahlobo.

The visits to the provinces will start from Tuesday to Thursday.

