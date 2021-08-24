South Africa: Boucher Explains Racism Allegations While Assistant Nkwe Quits Proteas

analysis

It was an eventful Monday in South African cricket as Proteas coach Mark Boucher's response to allegations of racism made against him were made public. In the middle of all that, Boucher's assistant, Enoch Nkwe, handed in his resignation.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has become one of the first people to respond to allegations made against them during Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) ongoing Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings.

Boucher played well over a decade of cricket as a wicketkeeper/batter for the national team, making 147 Test appearances and 320 in limited overs. One of his former teammates, Paul Adams, alleged that Boucher was one of the players who used to refer to him as "brown shit", in an adaptation of a song by Boney M titled Brown Girl in the Ring.

The left-arm unorthodox spinner, who took 134 wickets in 45 Tests, was the sole black player in the Proteas starting line-up when he made his debut against England in 1995, just over a year after South Africans had voted in their first-ever democratic elections.

Despite being in the majority in terms of the country's racial demographic, Adams remained a minority in terms of race throughout his nine-year career,...