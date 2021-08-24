South Africa: Controversial R4.8 Million Eastern Cape Covid Awareness Campaign Contractor Takes Payment Battle to Special Tribunal

analysis

A special tribunal will rule on Wednesday if an order that stopped payment for a controversial door-to-door Covid-19 awareness campaign in the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape will be rescinded after the owner of the company mounted a legal fightback.

Phathilizwi Training Institute, a company that conducted a controversial R4.8-million door-to-door Covid-19 awareness campaign in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape, has asked a special tribunal to overturn a provisional order that payment to the company be stopped.

Earlier this year the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an order that the contract for the door-to-door campaign was done in contravention of supply chain management rules and payment for the contract was stopped.

In October 2020 a director of the company, Pumza Gambula, was arrested for fraud by the Hawks. She has been released on bail. In its report following an investigation, the SIU also advised that steps be taken against a number of municipal officials.

At the time of Gambula's arrest, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said it was alleged that the company and its sole director intentionally submitted fraudulent documents purporting that she conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns for the prevention and containment of Covid-19...