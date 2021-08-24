South Africa: The X Factor - South Africa's Financial Markets Watchdog Cracks Down On ZAR X

analysis

The licence of the young stock exchange has been temporarily suspended by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. But the regulator insists that it is not worried about the financial health of alternative stock exchanges that are competing with the JSE.

SA's financial markets regulator has suspended the licence of ZAR X, a move that has temporarily barred share trading by investors and company listings at the alternative stock exchange that was the first to launch in the country in 2017.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is concerned that ZAR X doesn't have enough capital on its balance sheet that would help the young stock exchange to withstand unexpected future events and economic shocks.

Licensed stock exchanges like ZAR X are required by regulators and the Financial Markets Act to have capital on their balance sheet that is equivalent to at least six months of their operating expenses. According to the FSCA, ZAR X has not been able to meet this capital adequacy requirement, necessitating the suspension of its licence.

Regulators require financial services companies to have adequate capital buffers because they could put a country's wider financial system at risk if they were to collapse. In SA, past failures...