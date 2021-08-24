South Africa: The X Factor - South Africa's Financial Markets Watchdog Cracks Down On ZAR X

23 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The licence of the young stock exchange has been temporarily suspended by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. But the regulator insists that it is not worried about the financial health of alternative stock exchanges that are competing with the JSE.

SA's financial markets regulator has suspended the licence of ZAR X, a move that has temporarily barred share trading by investors and company listings at the alternative stock exchange that was the first to launch in the country in 2017.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is concerned that ZAR X doesn't have enough capital on its balance sheet that would help the young stock exchange to withstand unexpected future events and economic shocks.

Licensed stock exchanges like ZAR X are required by regulators and the Financial Markets Act to have capital on their balance sheet that is equivalent to at least six months of their operating expenses. According to the FSCA, ZAR X has not been able to meet this capital adequacy requirement, necessitating the suspension of its licence.

Regulators require financial services companies to have adequate capital buffers because they could put a country's wider financial system at risk if they were to collapse. In SA, past failures...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X