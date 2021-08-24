South Africa: Sitting Pretty - Shoprite Posts 8 Percent Rise in Group Sales As Furniture Brands Make a Mark

23 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Shoprite said it saw adjusted headline earnings per share at between 850.6 cents and 924 cents, against the 733.6 cents it reported for the same period in 2020.

Grocery chain Shoprite saw group sales increase by 8.1% to R155.4-billion in the year ended July 2021, with furniture sales up by a whopping 24.6% while supermarkets also contributed, rising by nearly 10%.

The group, however, announced that in addition to closing its operations in Nigeria and Kenya, it would now also shutter its shops in Uganda and Madagascar, only saying these would now be "classified as discontinued". Details are likely to come when Shoprite publishes its full-year results on September 7.

The retreat from other African countries is hardly a surprise, as a combination of currency fluctuations leading to difficulties accessing foreign exchange, as well as inflation, and socioeconomic conditions worsened by Covid-19 have made trading a nightmare for the low-cost food seller.

Shoprite, South Africa's largest grocer, operates nearly 3,000 stores in other African countries, including Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana. The success of its push into the continent since the early 2000s has been patchy as it struggled to acclimatise to local conditions, weak economic growth and...

