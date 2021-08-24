South Africa: Media Statement - Select Committee On Education Sends Condolences to Mtebeni Family

document

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture has noted with shock the gruesome and callous murder of University of Fort Hare student Ms Nosicelo Mtebeni, allegedly at the hands of her partner. She was in the fourth year of her LLB degree at the university.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, sent the committee's deepest condolences to the Mtebeni family, the community of Fort Hare university, and the student body at large. "South Africans are hurt by this callous and inhumane killing of a life cut short for no valid reason. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who will have to deal with this pain for a long time."

Mr Nchabeleng said the irony of losing a young woman in this manner during a women's month is not lost. "It is so unfortunate that this is how young South African men choose to be seen by the world. This is not a good portrayal of oneself and this is not who we are."

Mr Nchabeleng said the committee had faith in the justice system to hold the perpetrator accountable, but that no punishment will ever bring back Ms Mtebeni.