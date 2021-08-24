South Africa: Senior Northern Cape Health Officials Appear in Court

Two senior officials of the Northern Cape Health Department were granted bail in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday where they appeared on charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of personal protective equipment (PPEs) contracts.

Acting head of department Dion Theys and chief financial officer Daniel Gaborone appeared in the court after their arrest by the Hawks on Monday where they were granted bail of R20 000 each.

According to the Hawks, the two senior officials are alleged to have awarded PPE contracts to two companies "without following prescribed procurement procedures...the total cost involved is estimated to be at R43 million".

The provincial head of the Hawks in the Northern Cape Major General Kholekile Galawe lauded the investigating team.

"The Hawks will continue to perform their investigative functions without fear or favour regardless of the position or status of the person involved," Galawe said.