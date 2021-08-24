South Africa: Senior Northern Cape Health Officials Appear in Court

24 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Two senior officials of the Northern Cape Health Department were granted bail in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday where they appeared on charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of personal protective equipment (PPEs) contracts.

Acting head of department Dion Theys and chief financial officer Daniel Gaborone appeared in the court after their arrest by the Hawks on Monday where they were granted bail of R20 000 each.

According to the Hawks, the two senior officials are alleged to have awarded PPE contracts to two companies "without following prescribed procurement procedures...the total cost involved is estimated to be at R43 million".

The provincial head of the Hawks in the Northern Cape Major General Kholekile Galawe lauded the investigating team.

"The Hawks will continue to perform their investigative functions without fear or favour regardless of the position or status of the person involved," Galawe said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X