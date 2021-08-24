South Africa: Water and Sanitation Ministers Visit Free State Province to Assess the State of Department Projects, 24 to 26 Aug

23 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, accompanied by Deputy Ministers Dikeledi Magadzi and David Mahlobo, will be visiting the Free State province from Tuesday, 24 August 2021 to Thursday, 26 August 2021. The purpose of the visit is to assess the state of projects undertaken by the Department of Water and Sanitation in the provinces of Free State and Northern Cape. The Ministry will also be meeting with the Premiers of the two provinces to amongst others, understand the service delivery needs relating to water and sanitation required in their areas and the challenges currently experienced.

As entities under the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Ministry will also be meeting with members of Bloem Water Board and Sedibeng Water Board. The visit will also comprise of meetings with some Water Services Authorities and Water User Associations in the Free State.

