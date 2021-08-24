Kenya: Kewopa Cautions Marsabit Elders Against Patriarchy

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) has cautioned councils of elders in Marsabit against perpetuating patriarchy in the political leadership in the county.

They spoke in Marsabit town during a sensitisation meeting that brought together local cultural custodians, religious leaders and women political aspirants, among others.

Nominated Senator Naomi Waqo faulted the elders for perpetuating male-dominance in the county political leadership by only recognising male aspirants in their endorsements.

"We call on all cultural custodians to create level-play ground for both male and female political aspirants in the 2022 General Election and to stop perpetuating male dominance," Senator Waqo said.

She called on the cultural custodians to stop meddling in the political leadership and stick to their traditional mandates.

Due to the deeply entrenched patriarchal systems among the pastoralist communities, women leadership and political participation are massively restricted.

Senator Waqo said the trend has continued despite women's proven abilities as leaders and agents of change, and their right to participation equally in democratic governance.

Her sentiments were echoed by Nominated MCA Sadia Arero, Korr/Kargi MCA Asunta Galgithele and Anne Wambui, a businesswoman.

Civil society

Ms Arero said girls and women have a right to engage in civil society, vote, be elected to government offices, serve on boards, and make their voices heard in any process that ultimately affects their families and community.

"Investing in girls and women's right to political participation is a necessary step to achieving global gender equality and democratic governance," added Ms Galgithele.

They called for more women political aspirants in the 2022 General Election saying the few serving female governors had proven that women are great achievers.

Human rights activist Brian Weke who was present, observed that women are underrepresented as voters and in leadership positions.

He pointed out that out of 290 constituencies nationwide, there were only 23 women legislators translating to a paltry seven per cent representation. Out of the 1,450 elected MCAs only 196 were women which also translates to seven per cent.

In Marsabit there are only two elected female MCAs out of 20 positions.

He blamed the underrepresentation of women on the systemic barriers including gender bias, discrimination and gender stereotypes, which have continued to hold women back from rising to higher offices, consequently limiting diversity of innovators who can find solutions to the most pressing challenges facing Kenya.

He observed that the grim statistics call for intensified sensitisation programs across the country for more women to be elected as governors, senators, legislators and MCAs.

These clarion calls come in the wake of Baliti Borana Council of Elders in Marsabit making their declaration on how they would influence the 2022 gubernatorial elections.