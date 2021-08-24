South Africa: Unprecedented Loss of Biodiversity - a Million Species Under Threat but There Are Ways to Conserve Earth's Living Systems

analysis

The UN Biodiversity Convention has mapped the steps we need to take to conserve the earth's living systems. It's going to be a rough ride. But the WWF says it doesn't go far enough.

Human-induced climate change isn't just warming the planet to dangerous levels, it's also threatening the living systems that depend on a stable climate. Add to that centuries of our plundering the natural world for resources and, according to the first draft of a Biodiversity Convention report, we have a serious problem.

Human activities are currently driving an unprecedented loss of biodiversity, with one million species threatened with extinction. Last year, it was revealed that the world has not achieved any of its previous decade-long biodiversity targets.

The report sets out the framework for global recovery, though details remain to be refined. It expresses alarm at "the continued loss of biodiversity and the threat this poses to human wellbeing" and calls for a reset of society's relationship with nature. What's needed is "an urgent broad-based transformative action by governments and all of human society to revision our goals and targets in relation to life on earth".

The Biodiversity Convention has been ratified by 196 countries, excluding only...