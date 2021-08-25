Nigeria: Over 100,000 Lives Lost to Northeast Insurgency - Borno Governor

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has disclosed that over 100,000 lives have been lost to the 12-year-old insurgency in the North-east zone.

Zulum, who stated this on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja, also said there are a total of 2,600 surrendered insurgents now in custody, emphasizing that not all of them are criminals.

While noting that many of them are women and young children who have been trained to handle AK-47, the governor assured Nigerians that the repentant insurgents would be subjected to the extant laws of the country.

He, however, stressed that no law prescribes the killing of surrendered insurgents, adding that they would be trained for the purpose of reintegration.

Details later...