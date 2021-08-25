Nigeria: PDP Crisis Deepens As Secondus' Deputy 'Takes Over' Party's Leadership

A Rivers High Court on Monday restrained Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the PDP.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwonmi, has suspended the meeting of the party's National Working Committee indefinitely.

Mr Akinwonmi issued the directive on Tuesday following the restraining order issued against the party national chairman, Uche Secondus, by a Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt.

The court on Monday barred Mr Secondus from parading himself as neither the national chairman of the party nor member.

He said his deliberate decision to take over the reins of the party affairs was to ensure broader consultation in the overall interest of the party.

Quoting section 45 (2) of the PDP constitution, the deputy chairman said he was permitted to oversee the party's affairs till all issues were resolved.

"Our attention was drawn yesterday evening to a court order which purports to restrain our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus from summoning and presiding over the meetings of the organs of the party.

"In the foregoing circumstance, as the deputy National Chairman South of the Peoples Democratic Party, after due consultations and in exercise of the aforesaid powers, hereby deem it fit and proper to postpone the National Working Committee, NWC, meeting earlier scheduled for today till further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party," Mr Akinwonmi, currently recovering from protracted illness, declared on Tuesday.

However, against his directive, some members of the NWC, under the leadership of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Suleiman Nazif, held a meeting where they scheduled an emergency National Executive Committee for Friday.

Brewing crisis

The leadership crisis rocking the party took a prominent dimension in the last two weeks when seven members of the party national executives resigned their positions, faulting Mr Secondus style of leadership as the core reason for the growing defection of members and governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent time.

The development pitched the party governors against each other as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, expressed relentless desire to ensure the embattled chairman's dismissal while some other stakeholders expressed contrary views.

However, Mr Secondus, against this turbulent turn of events, denied any wrongdoing and vowed not to resign his position.