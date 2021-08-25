Nigerian Woman Becomes Africa' Youngest Advocate

Lagos — Nigeria's Esther Chukwuemeka, who was denied admission to study law at Abia State University (ABSU) due to her young age, has at 20 years-old, become Africa's youngest barrister (advocate) to be called to the Nigerian Bar as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Barristers, according to the Lawyer Portal.com, are qualified legal professionals who offer specialist advice while representing, advocating and defending their clients in court or at a tribunal.

Chukwuemeka was 13 years-old when she wrote her Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

According to the website the Nigeria Lawyer.com, despite her being denied access to study law at ABSU, Chukwuemeka's father secured her admission in the second most populous country in the world, India, to follow her dream of studying law.

Upon completing her studies in India, which she did in record time, she enrolled for the mandatory Nigerian Law School examination, the Bar Part 1 programme, which is compulsory for all students from foreign universities.

Eventually, she wrote the Bar final exam and was among the successful students.

Chukwuemeka took to social media platform Instagram to say, "If it had not been the Lord on our side, the story would have been different. I thank my parents, friends and well wishers for their love and support throughout this journey. I owe my success to you all.

"Wow, finally this young one can now be referred to as BARRISTER ESTHER EBUBENNA NWADIKE (EE Nwadike Esq ... Barrister and Solicitor Of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)." - African News Agency.