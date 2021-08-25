Nigeria, Cameroon Secessionist Groups Forming Alliance, Says Monguno

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) yesterday raised the alarm that secessionist groups in Nigeria and Cameroun were forming alliances to destablise both countries.

He disclosed this while speaking at the eight Session of the Cameroon/Nigeria Transborder Security Committee held in Abuja.

Monguno also stated that the terrorist groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) remained the most dominant transnational security threats faced by both nations.

He said Nigeria would not be used as a staging ground for secessionist activities.

He said the collaboration between Nigeria and Cameroun in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) was yielding positive results.

"Another emerging concern is the attempt by secessionist groups in Nigeria to form alliances with secessionist groups in Cameroon in order to destablise both countries.

"Let me re-emphasise what I mentioned in my opening remarks during the sixth session in 2019. His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari reassures you that Nigeria's territory will never be used as a haven or staging area by any group of secessionists to destabilise another friendly sovereign country.

"In addition, we will work closely together to ensure that any real or perceived attempts to form any alliances between secessionist groups in Nigeria and Cameroon are decisively dealt with," he said.

Monguno stated that the most dominant transnational security issue remained Boko Haram and ISWAP.

"The most dominant transnational security issue remains the threat of terrorism perpetrated by ISWAP and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs). These terrorist groups continue to exploit the porous border areas to disrupt the livelihoods of innocent citizens in their communities.

"At this point, I am glad to acknowledge that the close counter-terrorism collaboration between our two countries has significantly curtailed the activities of these terrorists as well as other forms of criminality.

"In this regard, you have consistently demonstrated your courage, resilience, commitment and steadfastness towards ensuring peace and stability along the border areas of Cameroon and Nigeria", he said.

He noted that the collective efforts of the two nations under the auspices of the Multi-

National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to significantly degrade terrorist activities in the Lake Chad Basin was yielding positive outcomes.

"This multilateral platform in collaboration with our

international partners needs to be further enhanced as we are witnessing the gradual movement of some terrorist groups from the Maghreb to the Sahel in order to form alliances.

"Nonetheless, we are also promoting series of developmental efforts in the north-eastern part of the country to rehabilitate most isolated communities affected by wanton destruction committed by terrorists", he said.