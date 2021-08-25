Kenyan Lifter Wawira Rallies Support for Paralympics as Opening Ceremonies Start

Tokyo — The Tokyo Paralympic Games' opening ceremonies got underway Tuesday afternoon, revolving around the theme "Moving Forward" with Kenya powerlifter Hellen Wawira rallying the physically challenged not to shy away from competitive sport.

"We Have Wings" is the concept for the opening ceremony, while "Harmonious Cacophony" tags the September 5 closing ceremony as organisers seek to raise awareness on the Paralympians' courage as they spread their wings "no matter which way the wind blows."

And speaking just before heading to the Tokyo National Stadium where she was picked as Kenya's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, Wawira, 29, implored fellow physically challenged persons to cash in on their advantages and take up competitive sport.

"Disability is not inability. Even you can do it!," she said at the Tokyo International Forum where she held a 7am training session under coaches Lena Nyaboke Marita, Joseph Ochieng and David Waore.

"We may not be blessed with certain talents, but us physically challenged people have strong upper bodies and it's good to take advantage of this so as you can be self-reliant," she said.

How does it feel for her being the flagbearer at the opening ceremony?

"I was overjoyed beyond limits because I've never carried our flag before... I've never been to the Paralympic Games... but here I am now at the Olympics, carrying our flag.

What should fans expect from Wawira?

"Let them expect a medal. I will come with a medal," she assures, paying tribute to those behind her successful career "including my mother, my two brothers, my local coach Kennedy Ngatia, my mentors (James) Kutto, Gabriel (Magu), Naftali and others...

"I'm ready to win because, as they say, train hard, win easy... I'm ready."

Wawira has been working on improving her third attempt and polishing her technique ahead of her competition which will be on Thursday at 1pm (7am Kenyan time) at the Tokyo International Forum.

"For the last two weeks, I've been working on my third attempt where I targeted (lifting) 100 kilogrammes and I hope I will get to that target here."

Wawira says she has also taken care of the butterflies in her stomach with her renewed confidence signaling the possibility of a medal.

"Before coming here I had some tension but when I reported for training yesterday I gained confidence and I'm ready now.

"Yes, there's some tension as the first Kenyan to compete here, but not too much because my confidence levels are high.

"Also, looking at my fellow competitors, I rank above them and this gives me further confidence."

The Embu-born star paid tribute to her technical bench for having improved her technique thus raising her confidence levels.

"My technical bench has been helping me a lot, especially on the part of technique which had been bothering me a bit."

Her thoughts about conditions in Tokyo?: "I'd like to thank God for bringing me this far.

This is my first time in Tokyo and the weather isn't that bad.

"I'd been told it was quite hot but I was in Dubai recently and Dubai was a lot hotter. This weather is favourable for competitors. The food here is Ok too, you just have to get used to it."

Powerlifting has been part of the Paralympic programme since 1984 with the women's competition starting in 2000.

Doug Emhoff, the spouse of US Vice President Kamala Harris, was expected to lead the American delegation to the Paralympic Games in his first solo trip since Harris was sworn in.

Some 161 people have been selected from 5,500 applicants involved in public participation with a total of 75 featuring at the opening ceremony and 89 for the closing ceremony and three participating in both.

The youngest member of the team is 11 years old and the oldest is 68, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of those selected locals will participate virtually.