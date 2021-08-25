Kenya: 1,166 More Kenyans Contract Covid-19, Positivity Rate Drops

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,166 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, raising total infections so far to 230,794.

The new infections are from a sample size of 9,924 tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,326,598.

The positivity rate is now 11.8 per cent, a drop from 13.3 per cent on Monday.

From the new cases, 1,144 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners with 616 being female while 550 are male. The youngest new patient is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 108.

Nairobi County leads in number of new infections with 347 cases, followed by Kiambu with 208, Kajiado 66, Nakuru 55, Migori 39, Murang'a 37, Machakos 32, Kitui 32, Nandi 31, Garissa 30, Mombasa 30, Busia 25, Nyandarua 24, Makueni 22, Nyeri 21, Baringo 17, Trans Nzoia 16, Uasin Gishu 15, Embu 15, Kisii 14, Kakamega 12, Kericho 11, Narok 10, Meru 9, Laikipia 6, Kisumu 5, Siaya 5, Bungoma 5, Kilifi 4, Bomet 3, Mandera 3, Marsabit 3, Samburu 3, Turkana 2, Lamu 2, Homa Bay 2, Kirinyaga 1, Tana River 1, Wajir 1, West Pokot 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

Recoveries

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 1,901 patients have recovered from the disease, with 1,699 being from the home-based isolation programme while 202 are from various hospitals countrywide. The total recoveries now stand at 215,374 of whom 173,951 are from home-based care while 41,423 are from hospitals.

At the same time, 36 more fatalities have been reported, one over the last 24 hours while 35 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, May, June, July and August. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,564.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, the CS noted that 2,013 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide, while 7,677 are recuperating at home. He added that 156 patients are in intensive care 84 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 757 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 695 of them being in general wards and 62 in high dependency units.

Vaccines

Cumulatively, 2,501,198 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of Monday, August 23, 2021. Of these, total first doses are 1,714,858 while second doses are 786,340. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 45.9 per cent, with the majority being males at 55 per cent. The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is 2.9 per cent.