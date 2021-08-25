Rwanda: Cycling Duo to Participate in World Track Championship

Rwandan cyclists Valens Iradukunda and Bonheur Ndayisenga are in Cairo, Egypt with their coach Nathan Byukusenge for a track training camp which is preparing them to participate in the junior world track championship slated for September 1-5.

The Technical Director of Rwanda cycling Federation (FERWACY), Emmanuel Murenzi says it is the first time a Rwandan rider will attend the junior world track championship which has been held since 1870.

"It is the first time to have Rwandan cyclists in this track championship and they were selected due to their good performances," Murenzi told The New Times.

The Rwanda cycling federation revealed that it is hard to have local track competition in Rwanda due to lack of a suitable venue. The competition is held in a closed venue.

Track cycling is a bicycle racing sport usually held on specially built banked tracks or velodromes using track bicycles.