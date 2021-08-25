Nigeria: Nimet Lists States to Experience Heavy Rainfall in Next Three Days

25 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

Within the next three days, "heavy rainfall" is expected over parts of Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, eastern Kogi, Nasarawa, western Benue and Cross River, Nigeria's meteorological agency, NiMet, has said.

There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Akwa Ibom from Wednesday to Friday, the agency noted.

On the other hand, "moderate rainfall" might fall in parts of Rivers, Kwara, the FCT, Delta and northern Kaduna, the agency said.

Other parts of the country are expected to experience light rainfall, it added in its weather outlook Tuesday.

"As a result of the expected heavy rainfall in the next three days, there are chances of flash flooding over roads, low-lying settlements, streams and river channels," NiMet said.

"Possible disruption of traffic due to flooded or closed roads, reduction in visibility, possible disruption in flight operations, damage to mud houses and makeshift structures, possible damage to roads and bridges.

"Thus, the public is advised to exercise restraint, avoid low-level areas and fast flowing runoff waters. Emergency agencies are to be prepared for any eventualities. Hence, the public is advised to be prepared for these events to avoid damages from rain-related hazards."

