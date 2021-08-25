Cameroon: ICRC Employee Killed in Cameroon

24 August 2021
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

It is with great sadness that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirms that one of its staff died on August 23 following injuries sustained the day before during an attack in Bamenda in the north-west of Cameroon.

Diomède Nzobambona, a 62-year-old Canadian, was a delegate working in the fields of water and sanitation. He had worked for the ICRC since 2003, and who had been under contract with the Canadian Red Cross between 2007 and 2012.

Diomède was in Bamenda to provide humanitarian assistance to communities affected by armed violence in the region.

The circumstances of his death have yet to be clarified and no information can be given at this stage. The ICRC's priority is to support those who are most affected by this tragedy, in particular his family, relatives and colleagues.

"Words are not enough to express our immense sadness nor to soothe the grief of his family and loved ones. We send them our sincere condolences and the expression of our deepest sympathy," said Markus Brudermann, the head of the delegation for the ICRC in Cameroon.

Read the original article on ICRC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Committee of the Red Cross. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ICRC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X