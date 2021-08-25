Kenya: Carrefour Opens Its 16th Store in Kenya

Carrefour Kenya Expands its Footprint in Nairobi Through New Store Opening in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 - Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, has opened a new store at the Southfield Mall in Embakasi as part of its ongoing expansion programme.

According to the company, the latest supermarket will serve customers from major estates such as Imara Daima, Nyayo Estate, Syokimau and the larger Embakasi area, bringing unmatched value right at shoppers' doorstep.

This becomes the 12th Carrefour store in Nairobi and the 16th countrywide.

"The store will ensure Carrefour customers residing in the target estates can shop more conveniently. The store will have a grocery range and a complete fresh food assortment, including butchery, bakery and fruits and vegetables, as well as cheeses and ready-to-eat items. By the end of the year, the store will become a full hypermarket model with its non-food assortment, occupying a total space of 3,000 square meters on two floors," the company said.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: "At Carrefour, we strive to provide customers with an unforgettable experience every time they enter our stores. In our efforts to provide our customers with unbeatable prices and value, our latest expansion will provide even greater convenience to the communities that live in proximity. We are happy to have a new addition in Nairobi as we continue to expand countrywide."

He added: "We thank our customers for their unwavering support. Without them, this expansion programme would not be possible."

As Carrefour continues its efforts in supporting the local community and contributing to the growth of the local economy, the opening of its latest store will eventually hire 125 internal employees and 100 external employees.

This also presents multiple opportunities for local suppliers, farmers and manufacturers which further contributes to Carrefour's mission of supporting the prosperity of local industries and communities.