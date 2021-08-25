Tanzania: State Reiterates Commitment On Promoting Media Freedom

25 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Shagata in Mwanza

THE government has vowed to continue promoting freedom of speech and access to information in the country as well as ensuring availability of accurate and timely information to members of the public.

Assistant Director of Information in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Rodney Thadeus, made the assurance during the recent online meeting with members of press clubs.

The meeting was organized by Mwanza Press Club (MPC) in collaboration with Internews Tanzania, to discuss operation of media during the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Thadeus stressed that the government was committed to review and remove all laws that seemed to conflict access to information and promote more dissemination of information.

"We have taken into consideration all challenges and recommendations you have presented. The government has begun to work on the issues in order to promote media freedom and access to information," said Mr Thadeus.

MPC Chairperson, Mr Edwin Soko presented a topic on the current challenges facing the media and issues that jeopardize access to information.

Several studies done recently by the USAID, Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) and Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) showed existence of some incidents that fringed press freedom in the country.

Mr Soko called on relevant authorities to address challenges so as to enable the media effectively serve the public and contribute more to the nation's developments.

A media stakeholder, Mr Neville Meena, expressed his gratitude to President Samia to lift ban on suspended media, a situation that showed how the sixth-phase government value journalism.

He called on relevant authorities to act on the directives to allow the banned media resume their operations.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X