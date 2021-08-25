Tanzania: State Reiterates Commitment On Promoting Media Freedom

THE government has vowed to continue promoting freedom of speech and access to information in the country as well as ensuring availability of accurate and timely information to members of the public.

Assistant Director of Information in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Rodney Thadeus, made the assurance during the recent online meeting with members of press clubs.

The meeting was organized by Mwanza Press Club (MPC) in collaboration with Internews Tanzania, to discuss operation of media during the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Thadeus stressed that the government was committed to review and remove all laws that seemed to conflict access to information and promote more dissemination of information.

"We have taken into consideration all challenges and recommendations you have presented. The government has begun to work on the issues in order to promote media freedom and access to information," said Mr Thadeus.

MPC Chairperson, Mr Edwin Soko presented a topic on the current challenges facing the media and issues that jeopardize access to information.

Several studies done recently by the USAID, Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) and Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) showed existence of some incidents that fringed press freedom in the country.

Mr Soko called on relevant authorities to address challenges so as to enable the media effectively serve the public and contribute more to the nation's developments.

A media stakeholder, Mr Neville Meena, expressed his gratitude to President Samia to lift ban on suspended media, a situation that showed how the sixth-phase government value journalism.

He called on relevant authorities to act on the directives to allow the banned media resume their operations.