Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Chang Will Be Extradited to Mozambique

Maputo — The South African Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, on Monday authorized the extradition of Mozambique's former Finance Minister, Manuel Chang, to Maputo, rather than to the United States.

Chang was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 27 December 2018, on the basis of an international arrest warrant, issued at the request of the US justice authorities. Chang was on his way from Maputo to Dubai

According to a Monday release from the South African Justice Ministry, the US submitted a formal extradition request on 29 January 2019. On 1 February, the Mozambican authority also submitted an extradition request.

Chang is wanted in both countries for crimes connected to the scandal of Mozambique's hidden debts. This term refers to the loans of over 2.2 billion US dollars granted in 2013 and 2014 by the banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia to three fraudulent companies, Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management), all linked to the Mozambican security services.

The loans were only possible because they were illegally guaranteed by the government of the day, under the then President Armando Guebuza. The illicit loan guarantees were signed by Chang, who must have known that they smashed through the ceiling on guarantees set by the 2013 and 2014 budget laws (which Chang himself had steered through the Mozambican parliament).

In April 2019, a South African Magistrates' Court decided it would be legitimate to extradite Chang to either the United States or to Mozambique.

The following month, the then Justice Minister, Michael Masutha, an appointee of disgraced South African President, Jacob Zuma, decided that Chang would be returned to Mozambique. But Masutha was at the end of his term of office, and his successor, Lamola, appointed by the new President, Cyril Ramaphosa, overturned his decision.

At the time, it was not clear whether Chang would face justice in Mozambique. He was still a member of the Mozambican parliament, and could therefore claim immunity from prosecution.

Lamola appealed to the South African High Court, which ruled in October 2019 that Masutha's decision was invalid, because "it would make no sense to extradite a person to a place where he cannot be prosecuted".

The Court dumped the matter back in Lamola's lap - he would have to reconsider the matter and decide on Chang's final destination.

The Mozambican government, the Justice Ministry said, had now made it clear that Chang (who is no longer a member of parliament) enjoys no immunity, and that he has been indicted by the Mozambican prosecution authorities.

The charges which Chang will face in Maputo include abuse of office, violation of the budget laws, fraud by deception, embezzlement, money laundering, and membership of a criminal association.

When reports that Chang was likely to be extradited to Mozambique, began to circulate at the weekend, a senior US government official, cited by the "Daily Maverick" newspaper, expressed "disappointment" that Chang would not now be facing justice in the US, since US investors had lost much of the money that disappeared in the loan scam.

"We believe the United States would have been the best place for Mr Chang to receive a proper trial," this official said.

Several Mozambican civil society organisations agree, and even at this late hour hope to block the extradition. The Budget Monitoring Forum (FMO) does not believe that the Mozambican court system will give Chang a proper trial.

The FMO's Director, Antonio Nuvunga, wrote to the organisation's South African attorneys saying the FMO was disappointed at Lamola's decision. "This is a victory for impunity, and all Southern African civil society organisations should come together to stop the triumph of impunity," he wrote.

Nuvunga said he agreed with the idea of writing to Lamola to ask him not to deliver Chang to the Mozambican authorities before August 30. This might give the FMO time to mount a legal challenge against Lamola's decision.