Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Lawyers Complain Not Notified of Compensation Demand

Maputo — Defence lawyers at the trial of Mozambique's largest financial scandal, the case of the "hidden debts", on Tuesday complained they had not been notified of the demand for compensation appended to the indictment.

When the prosecutor, Sheila Marrengula, read the indictment on Tuesday, she included a demand that the 19 defendants pay the state compensation of over 2.9 billion US dollars.

The lawyers argued they could not respond to this demand, since they had not been notified. Marrengula was surprised by this claim, but a check of the court records showed that the lawyers were right.

Judge Efigenio Baptista did not regard this as a major problem. He ordered that the accused and their lawyers should be formally notified of the compensation demand. They would then have 20 days to respond to it, if they so wished. He pointed out that, under the Penal Procedural Code, the prosecution is obliged to demand compensation.

An inordinate amount of time was spent in the morning session on the clothing worn by the accused. Should they be obliged to wear prison clothes? On Monday Baptista had said the accused who have been released on bail could wear their normal clothes, but the seven who are under preventive detention would have to wear the prison uniform.

Defence lawyers challenged this and claimed that, under the law on judicial organization, all accused persons have the right to use their own clothes. The judge believed that this was a matter for prison regulations, not for courts, and so declared that the matter was simply outside of his competence.

A further point in dispute was whether there should be any lay judges in the court, or whether the professional judge, Baptista, should sit on his own. But the law on this point is quite clear. Lay judges are required when a court is dealing with a limited number of serious crimes (notably first degree murder).

In other cases, the professional judge has discretion on whether to call on lay judges, and Baptista had already decided that no lay judges are required at this trial.

These minor issues took up much of the court's time in the morning, with the result that only one of the accused, Cipriano Mutota, was able to testify. The original, optimistic calendar for the trial has already been disrupted, and it may prove impossible to complete the trial within the planned 45 days.