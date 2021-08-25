Nigeria: Five Die From Covid-19, As Nigeria Records 655 New Cases Tuesday

The fatality toll increased to 2,281 from 2,276 reported 24 hours earlier.

Nigeria has recorded five additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 655 fresh cases reported across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night.

The data indicates that Nigeria's total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 188,243 while the fatality toll increased to 2,281 from 2,276 reported 24 hours earlier.

According to the disease centre, a total of 16,927 Nigerians are currently down with the disease nationwide.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported the highest figure of 288 cases out of 655 infections, followed by Rivers State in the South-south with 188 cases.

Oyo State recorded 64 infections to rank third on the chart, Akwa-Ibom ranked 4th with 31 cases, while FCT and Ekiti registered 28 and 21 cases respectively.

Edo State recorded 17 cases, followed by Bayelsa with 11 cases to take the 8th position on the chart while Kaduna State in the North-west recorded seven cases as the state with the lowest number of cases for the day.

Vaccination

The Nigerian government on Tuesday said it has delivered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 28 states of the federation.

It, however, said that eight states are yet to receive the vaccines because they lack requisite vaccine storage capacity, especially in terms of having a backup cold chain facility.

It added that second dose vaccination will begin on Wednesday and will end on September 5.