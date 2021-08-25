Egypt: Essam El Hadary - Egypt's Goalkeeping Architect

The retired footballer represented his country in the four AFCON editions won by Egypt.

The glorious days of Egyptian football cannot be talked about without mentioning the name of a prolific goalkeeper, Essam Kamal Tawfiq El Hadary. He was present to defend Egypt at the four different Africa Cup of Nations won by the country (1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010). The 48-year-old goalkeeper was equally part of the Egyptian squad when they emerged runner up at the 2017 edition in Gabon won by Cameroon.

The goalkeeper who is now retired had his debut for the national team in 1996 and has since then proven to be indispensable at the goal post. Though he was an unused substitute in the 1998 edition, his impact on the reserve bench could not be undermined. He was chosen as the Best Goalkeeper in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations held in homeland, Egypt, in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana and in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations held in Angola. He is known for several saves and his technical capacity to stop penalties has often been lauded. In 2017, El Hadary, at the age of 44, became one of the oldest players to appear in an Africa Cup of Nations match. We learned that on August 7, 2018, El Hadary announced his international retirement at the age of 45, after having made 159 international appearances for Egypt.